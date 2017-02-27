Dick Traini

A proposed new law in Anchorage designed to make it tougher for thieves to make money from stolen jewelry or copper cable has run afoul of merchants who run auction houses or trade in antique jewelry and gold and silver commodities. The merchants say they can't afford to comply with a provision of the proposed law that requires people who buy metal to hold it for a month to give theft victims time to reclaim property.

