Cumbersome process slows rate for examining sexual assault kits
A recent legislative audit of the state's Crime Lab said the facility isn't meeting its target speed for processing Sexual Assault Response Team kits, which include biological evidence gathered after an alleged sexual assault. A scientist at the lab explained that the process is complicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|6 hr
|Chris Deile
|40
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|20 hr
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 22
|Chris Deile
|20
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC