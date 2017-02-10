Cook Inlet Housing Authority plans ne...

Cook Inlet Housing Authority plans new apartments, stores in heart of downtown Anchorage

The parking lot at West Seventh Avenue and I Street is on trackto become a 40-unit mixed cost apartment building. A half-acre parking lot in the heart of downtown Anchorage is on track to be transformed into a trendy apartment building with street-level stores and a rooftop patio.

