Charges: Suspect in stabbing of Anchorage officer said he had 'nothing to lose'

The Anchorage Police Department officer stabbed and wounded in a violent encounter at a Muldoon grocery store early Wednesday was out of the hospital Thursday, as the suspect in the case awaited arraignment. Charging documents in the case identify officer Christopher Zenyuch, a graduate of APD's December academy, a the man injured taking Armando Antonio Walker into custody outside the Carrs Safeway grocery store on Muldoon Road.

