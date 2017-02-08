Ask a Climatologist: What the fog, An...

Ask a Climatologist: What the fog, Anchorage?

This week we're responding to a listener who asked: What the fog? Why has there been so much fog in Anchorage this winter? Anchorage has had a record amount of dense fog this winter. The main culprit is a dramatic temperature inversion between the mountains and the city.

