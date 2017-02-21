APNewsBreak: Therapy, husband lead mu...

APNewsBreak: Therapy, husband lead musher back to Iditarod

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this March 15, 2016 file photo, Aliy Zirkle drives her dog team to the finish line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. One of dog mushing's leading figures has suffered panic attacks and undergone therapy in the year since she was stalked by a drunken snowmobile driver on an isolated stretch of the Iditarod race across Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 3 hr am i 2,640
2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva 12 hr Chris Deile 22
Al Jarreau Just Died 13 hr Chris Deile 26
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Wed Chris Deile 51
Rachel Martin Feb 22 Guest11223 1
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show Feb 18 Chris Deile 26
Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good" Feb 11 Chris Deile 9
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC