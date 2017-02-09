APD: Truck-theft suspect tried to tunnel through townhome wall to escape pursuit

Anchorage police say they pursued a suspected vehicle thief through South Anchorage Wednesday night before tracking him to an unoccupied home, but even once they had him up against the wall, he tried to go through it. Gordon Adam Thomas, 29, was arrested early Thursday on nearly a dozen charges including vehicle theft, assault, burglary and failing to stop at the direction of a police officer, according to a statement from police spokeswoman Renee Oistad.

