APD: Truck-theft suspect tried to tunnel through townhome wall to escape pursuit
Anchorage police say they pursued a suspected vehicle thief through South Anchorage Wednesday night before tracking him to an unoccupied home, but even once they had him up against the wall, he tried to go through it. Gordon Adam Thomas, 29, was arrested early Thursday on nearly a dozen charges including vehicle theft, assault, burglary and failing to stop at the direction of a police officer, according to a statement from police spokeswoman Renee Oistad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|20 hr
|Chris Deile
|21
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|21 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|2,640
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|Feb 5
|Chris Deile
|34
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 3
|Chris Deile
|43
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC