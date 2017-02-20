Anchorage shoe store to shutter downtown location
Anchorage shoe boutique ShuzyQ said Tuesday it will close its downtown Fifth Avenue location and focus on its newer South Anchorage store. Mother and daughter co-owners Dawn Walsh and Shawna Rider want to merge operations at one location after feeling "kind of spread thin right now" between the two, Rider said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,650
|The Leaders in Small Business Financing http://...
|Mon
|Thillmam
|1
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|Feb 25
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 24
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 22
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC