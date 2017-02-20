Anchorage shoe store to shutter downt...

Anchorage shoe store to shutter downtown location

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage shoe boutique ShuzyQ said Tuesday it will close its downtown Fifth Avenue location and focus on its newer South Anchorage store. Mother and daughter co-owners Dawn Walsh and Shawna Rider want to merge operations at one location after feeling "kind of spread thin right now" between the two, Rider said.

Anchorage, AK

