Anchorage settles with port contractors, MARAD suit ongoing
The Open Cell Sheet Pile for the Port of Anchorage expansion is seen during installation in this file photo. The materials were improperly installed and damaged, leading to a halt to work in 2010 and nearly $20 million worth of settlements in a lawsuit by the Municipality of Anchorage against the contractors who worked on the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|40
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|15 hr
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 22
|Chris Deile
|20
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC