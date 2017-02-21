Anchorage School Board passes a budge...

Anchorage School Board passes a budget that cuts dozens of teaching positions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Anchorage School Board on Tuesday unanimously passed a budget for next school year that cuts dozens of classroom teaching positions to partially close a $15.3 million budget gap. The seven-member board voted on the budget after about 30 minutes of discussion at its evening meeting, leaving the document crafted by the district administration largely unchanged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... 1 hr Chris Deile 49
Rachel Martin 10 hr Guest11223 1
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show Feb 18 Chris Deile 26
Al Jarreau Just Died Feb 15 Chris Deile 24
Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good" Feb 11 Chris Deile 9
Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!! Feb 11 Chris Deile 4
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Feb 8 Princess Hey 2,639
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC