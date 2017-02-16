Anchorage police investigating south side homicide
In a brief Thursday night statement, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad wrote officers responded to the 5400 block of Trena Street shortly before 4 p.m. in reference to a woman who'd been found dead. "Police are investigating the death as a homicide; a suspect is in custody and is being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning," Oistad said.
