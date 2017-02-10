Anchorage Operaa s Glory Denied

Anchorage Opera Company is presenting Tom Cipullo's opera Glory Denied based on the true story of the longest held American captive during the Vietnam War and what happens with his life when he returns. Stage Director Helena Binder and Conductor Douglas Kinney Frost drop by the studio this week to tell us about their unique concept of how they have chosen to present this moving story.

