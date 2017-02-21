Anchorage man stabbed after request for cigarette, charges say
An attempt to bum a smoke led to a man's brutal stabbing Friday night in Mountain View, sending the victim to the hospital and landing the suspect in jail, according to charging documents. Dalon Joshua White, 22, is charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing at the Red Apple grocery store on Mountain View Drive, according to court documents.
