Anchorage man gets 6 1/2 years for shooting death in robbery gone awry
Johnie Jones, 76, was sentenced Friday in Anchorage to 6 1/2 years in prison on a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting death of man who tried to rob Jones' home of drugs. Jones shot and killed 36-year-old Sean Mulgrew in October 2013.
