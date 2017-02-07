Anchorage man arrested in September standoff wanted again by police
Joseph Paul Szajkowski, 30, is considered "armed and dangerous," according to a Tuesday statement from Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad. He is wanted on two arrest warrants for failure to appear during open felony cases against him from last year in Anchorage and Palmer.
