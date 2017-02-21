Anchorage land-use specialist tapped to head Alaska's alcohol and marijuana office
Erika McConnell, a longtime employee of the Municipality of Anchorage, will be the next director of the office that oversees regulation of alcohol and marijuana in Alaska. McConnell was named as the new director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office in a release from the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Tuesday afternoon.
