Anchorage Jewish center receives bomb threat amid similar incidents nationwide
A Jewish community center and school in Anchorage was one of at least 13 nationwide that reported receiving bomb threats on Monday. The Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska received a bomb threat over the phone Monday at 3:55 p.m., said Rabbi Yosef Greenberg.
