Anchorage contractor fined $280K after worker crushed by wall

An Anchorage contractor has been fined more than a quarter of a million dollars for "willful" violations of Alaska's labor laws in the September death of a worker crushed by a collapsing wall during demolition work in Spenard, state officials said Tuesday. The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Tuesday announced the $280,000 fine, along with four citations, against North Country Services in the Sept.

