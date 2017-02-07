Anchorage Considering A Second Chance for Ridesharing
Anchorage, Alaska officials are set to consider a proposal that would allow ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in the city this coming year. The ordinance has been drafted by Anchorage Assembly member Bill Evans.
