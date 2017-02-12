Anchorage assessors work to correct records on property tax exemptions
A new report from the Anchorage assessor's office shows the city significantly understated the value of property tax exemptions for Anchorage buildings and land in years past, a gap in record-keeping that has taken on more political urgency with the state and local budget crunch. would have gotten a total tax bill of at least $138 million, according to the assessor data.
