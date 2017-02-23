Anchorage-area high school bans Confederate flag
An Anchorage-area school has banned the display of the Confederate flag after some students posed with a version of the flag for photos inside the school. Chugiak High School Principal David Legg sent an email to parents Tuesday banning the flag from the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|1 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|25
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|8 hr
|Chris Deile
|19
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Wed
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC