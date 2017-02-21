Anchorage, Alaska ignores thousands and keeps fluoride in the water
Susan Kanen, Biochemist, Anchorage resident Cleanwaterteamanchorage.com On January 24th, the Anchorage Assembly voted to ignore the thousands of Anchorage voters who want to end artificial water fluoridation. The Assembly is solely responsible for fluoridating your water.
