An Anchorage firefighter conducts a search on the third floor of...
Officials say that no state or local regulation was in place that could have prevented the death of a bedridden woman who lived up a flight a stairs in the wooden Spenard apartment complex A person with the capacity to make his or her own decisions and who is able to reach out for help can choose to live anywhere, state officials said. Even if the person is bedridden, no rules exist to accommodate a lack of mobility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|am i
|2,640
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|16 hr
|Chris Deile
|22
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|18 hr
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC