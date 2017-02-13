Alleged airport shooter lied about charges on job form

In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago, who is accused of killing five people at a Florida airport, lied about his criminal record on his application to be a security guard in Alaska, and was fired after only a few months on the job because of the state of his mental health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.