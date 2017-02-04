Alaska's busy volcano: Seawater, magma figure in eruptions
An underwater volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands has erupted more than two dozen times since mid-December and may keep going for months. Most of the 6,000-foot volcano is underwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|15 hr
|Chris Deile
|16
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Chris Deile
|34
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 3
|Chris Deile
|43
|ISO Mary Anne Alexie
|Feb 2
|Iron81
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Feb 1
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC