Alaska senators take input, share thoughts on fixing Obamacare
Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan speaks to members of the Alaska Chamber on Feb. 22 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, where he heard their concerns about the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Repealing and repairing the law has become a challenge for congressional Republicans after years railing against the law as they try to preserve popular parts while fixing what isn't working for states like Alaska.
