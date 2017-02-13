Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 13, 2016

Two days after a fishing vessel went missing in the Bering Sea, U.S. Coast Guard officials say there's been no sign of the ship - or the six people onboard - since searchers found its emergency beacon Saturday afternoon. Under a proposed statewide income tax bill in the Capitol, Alaskans would have a choice when they apply for their annual permanent fund dividend: whether or not to set aside money to pay for their next year's state income tax liability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.