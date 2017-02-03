Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
The state's Department of Economic Development is trying to clarify the status of on-site cannabis consumption in Alaska. Anchorage Assembly member Bill Evans wrote the ordinance, which seeks to regulate what are called Transportation Network Companies, or TNCs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|13 hr
|Chris Deile
|13
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|43
|ISO Mary Anne Alexie
|Thu
|Iron81
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Feb 1
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC