Alaska music festival director Zuill Bailey wins Grammy award
He received the award for his performance on "Michael Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway, American Gothic & Once Upon a Castle ." The work also collected wins in the two other categories it was nominated in, including best classical compendium and best contemporary classical composition.
