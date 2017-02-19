A quarter of Anchorage women report being stalked, survey says
Anchorage's rates of stalking are slightly lower than the average for Alaska but still high, according to data drawn from a 2015 statewide survey as well as local domestic-violence responders. The numbers, released in late January, are among the latest products of the Alaska Victimization Survey, a telephone survey of more than 3,000 Alaska women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|48
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC