5 file for Chugiak-Eagle River assembly seat - including a former legislator

Five people have thrown their hat into the ring for the Anchorage Assembly seat representing Chugiak-Eagle River, including three who did so on the last day open to filing and one well-known former state legislator. On Friday, Fred Dyson, Stephany Jeffers and Patrick Donnelly added their names to a list already occupied by John Brassell and Gretchen Wehmhoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.