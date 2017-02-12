5 file for Chugiak-Eagle River assembly seat - including a former legislator
Five people have thrown their hat into the ring for the Anchorage Assembly seat representing Chugiak-Eagle River, including three who did so on the last day open to filing and one well-known former state legislator. On Friday, Fred Dyson, Stephany Jeffers and Patrick Donnelly added their names to a list already occupied by John Brassell and Gretchen Wehmhoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|2 hr
|Chris Deile
|23
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|4
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 9
|Chris Deile
|21
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,640
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC