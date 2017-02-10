49 Voices: Phillip Eben of Anchorage
EBEN: I spent a lot of time with my mother. I was intrigued as a child 'cause she made mukluks and slippers - she did a lot of hand sewing - so my intrigueness caught her eye, so what I would end up doing is I would chew on he soles of the mukluks to form them for her, 'cause that's the way they formed them back in the day.
