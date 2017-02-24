49 Voices: Kokayi Nosakhere of Anchorage
This week we're hearing from Kokayi Nosakhere in Anchorage. Nosakhere is community coordinator for Anchorage's branch of the NAACP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
