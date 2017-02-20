2017 Tour of Anchorage returns to the trails on Sunday
Nordic skiers from around Alaska and beyond will celebrate snow and 100 years of ski racing at the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage's premier event, the Tour of Anchorage on Sunday. This year's event will also mark the first traditional tour in three years - low snow the past two seasons forced organizers to alter the usual event.
Read more at KIMO.
