2017 Top Forty Under 40 announced
"With this being my fifth year involved with selecting the Top Forty Under 40 I can say without hesitation it gets harder every year to narrow down the group," said Journal Managing Editor Andrew Jensen. "We had 115 extremely qualified nominees from across the state that generated more than 650 pages of supporting information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|8 hr
|Chris Deile
|48
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|9 hr
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC