2017 Fur Rondy Royalty Queen Cody Beltrami: "It Feels Great!"

11 hrs ago Read more: KIMO

Anchorage, AK- Alaska's Fur Rondy Royalty Queen Cody Beltrami was crowned on January 29th, at the 2017 Fur Rendezvous Coronation, held at the Captain Cook Hotel. This marks the 82nd anniversary of Alaska's largest winter festival.

