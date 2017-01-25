Watch: Hip-hop dancers bring LA flavor to Anchorage's East High
Hip-hop dancers with the Versa-Style Dance Company from Los Angeles held a workshop during dance classes at East Anchorage High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The dance company is on a mission to bring people together through dance and will have another workshop at the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, Jan. 28., and perform twice at the Discovery Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, as part of the Anchorage Concert Association season.
