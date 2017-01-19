Wasilla woman dead, 3 injured in Knik-Goose Bay Road crash
A Wasilla woman died Wednesday evening in a Knik-Goose Bay Road collision that also hurt all three other people involved, according to local police. A Wasilla Police Department statement said that Jeanette Pitchford, 49, was traveling with her husband, Ray Pitchford, and their son Evan Pitchford.
