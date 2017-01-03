Veteran Allegedly Kills 5 at Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting, Terrorism Not Ruled Out

A military veteran opened fire in a baggage claim at the Fort LauderdaleHollywood International Airport in Florida Friday, killing five and wounding eight others, in a horrific scene that sent people running for their lives, officials and witnesses said. The motive for the shooting, just before 1 p.m. in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, remained unclear and the alleged gunman appears to have acted alone.

