US veteran arrested over Fort Lauderdale shooting

Witnesses said the attacker gunned down his victims without a word and kept shooting until he ran out of ammunition [Reuters] A US army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area on Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, authorities said. The gunman was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, who served in Iraq but was demoted and discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance.

