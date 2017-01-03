Upcoming program: Power & Privilege

Upcoming program: Power & Privilege

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KSKA

When: Thursday, Jan. 19 - doors open at 6:30pm, recording starts at 7pm Where : Alaska Public Media Studios - 3877 University Drive, Anchorage Who: Everyone We all have complicated identities defined by the labels we attach to ourselves and are given by others. With those intersecting categories come different levels of power and privilege, both acknowledged and denied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amalia Rodrigues 12 hr Chris Deile 8
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... 16 hr loved one 1
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Mon Princess Hey 2,627
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Dec 31 Chris Deile 30
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 27 Chris Deile 7
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC