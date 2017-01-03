Upcoming program: Power & Privilege
When: Thursday, Jan. 19 - doors open at 6:30pm, recording starts at 7pm Where : Alaska Public Media Studios - 3877 University Drive, Anchorage Who: Everyone We all have complicated identities defined by the labels we attach to ourselves and are given by others. With those intersecting categories come different levels of power and privilege, both acknowledged and denied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
