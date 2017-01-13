UAA faculty votes no confidence in University of Alaska president

UAA Faculty Senate President David Fitzgerald discussing the vote of no confidence in UA President Jim Johnsen on Friday in Rasmuson Hall at UAA. The University of Alaska Anchorage Faculty Senate on Friday voted no confidence in the leadership of the university system president, Jim Johnsen, saying faculty turnover had increased and morale had plummeted during Johnsen's time in office.

