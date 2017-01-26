U.S. Department of Commerce Approves ...

U.S. Department of Commerce Approves Alaska's Pink Salmon Fishery Disaster Request

Anchorage, AK- U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker approved Alaska's request for a disaster declaration on pink salmon harvests in the Gulf of Alaska, much to the likes of Governor Bill Walker and Lt. Governor Byron Mallot.

