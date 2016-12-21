Trump promises a revelation on hacking

Trump promises a revelation on hacking

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The killings of 34 people in Anchorage in 2016 have few commonalities -- aside from the tragic circumstances that often surround such violent deaths -- and one extraordinary outlier. The big January earthquake, the death of an Iditarod dog and a video of a Southeast Alaskan dancing to Alicia Keys on a dock are all on the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 2,624
Amalia Rodrigues 22 hr Chris Deile 4
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! 23 hr Chris Deile 30
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 27 Chris Deile 7
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo... Dec 22 Chris Deile 6
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,378 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC