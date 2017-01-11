Troopers ID man found dead in burned ...

Troopers ID man found dead in burned truck near Circle

14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch Wednesday that 73-year-old Fairbanks resident Richard Doran was the man found dead Dec. 7 near Mile 155 of the Steese Highway. Troopers said the vehicle had driven into a ditch and received minor damage, prior to a fire that destroyed it.

