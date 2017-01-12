Travelin' McCourys, Sweetback Sisters headline this year's Anchorage Folk Festival
McCoury's sons, Ronnie and Rob, not only play in their father's band, but carry on the tradition in their own band, The Travelin' McCourys. Joined by bassist Alan Bartram and fiddler Jason Carter, The Travelin' McCourys will headline the first weekend of the 2017 Anchorage Folk Festival, which kicks off Jan. 19 at locations throughout Anchorage.
