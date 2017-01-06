Suspect in Florida airport shooting has same name, age as Anchorage man
The suspect identified in the Friday airport shooting in Florida that left at least five dead has the same name and age as a man who lived in Anchorage for at least two years. National outlets said the gunman was Esteban Santiago, 26. Public records show that an Esteban Santiago, born March, 16, 1990, lived in Anchorage and applied for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends in 2015 and 2016.
