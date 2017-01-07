Study documents tree speciesa decline due to climate warming
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows yellow-cedar trees growing along Sheep Lake east of the Cascade crest in Washington State. A study documenting mortality of yellow cedar trees in Alaska and British Columbia concludes that the future is gloomy for the iconic species valued for its commercial and cultural values.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,637
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC