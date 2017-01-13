Soldotna man accused of distributing, possessing child porn
A Soldotna man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography in connection with an investigation that began in Louisiana. Remy Spring, 27, was arrested at his home in Soldotna on Wednesday after the Kenai Court issued a warrant, Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch report.
