Snowbirds in reverse: When winter arrives, so do waxwings.
A Bohemian waxwing lands on a mountain ash tree while feeding in Government Hill near downtown Anchorage on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Each winter for the past several years, I have kept watch for the season's first Bohemian waxwings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|2,637
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC